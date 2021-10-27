Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

NYSE:NOVA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 127,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.