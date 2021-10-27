Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $10.22 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $38.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $35.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

NUE stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 220,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,078 shares of company stock valued at $13,400,449 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

