Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,131. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

