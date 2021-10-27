Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.10 Million

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to post $139.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.60 million and the lowest is $135.10 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $132.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $547.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $552.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $558.43 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $575.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.40. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

