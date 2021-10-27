Brokerages Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.61. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 7.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.