Brokerages Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Angi posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Angi has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

