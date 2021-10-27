Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $1.01. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

