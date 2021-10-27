Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.86% and a negative net margin of 344.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NEPT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

