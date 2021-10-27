Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.76. 7,693,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,433. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 4.34.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

