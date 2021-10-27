Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 344.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

