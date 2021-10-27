Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.94) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.89). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,367,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

