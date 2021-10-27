Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 1,143.0% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,201,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,507,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,738,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,457. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

