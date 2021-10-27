Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.400-$7.550 EPS.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.49. 18,744,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

