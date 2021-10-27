Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report sales of $28.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $22.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $113.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BWB stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

