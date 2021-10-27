Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 1,977,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.
In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
