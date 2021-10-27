Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.21. 1,977,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,084. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

