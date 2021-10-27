Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $38,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,692,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 719,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after acquiring an additional 476,827 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $268,761,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,650,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,384,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

