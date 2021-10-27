Boosted Finance (BOOST) 1-Day Volume Tops $84,072.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00009228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $326,586.26 and $84,072.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 91.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00070370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00095337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.24 or 0.99778169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.01 or 0.06730784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

