Boenning Scattergood Comments on WSFS Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

WSFS opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

