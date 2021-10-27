Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III acquired 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

