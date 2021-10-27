Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock worth $525,397,632. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.99. 118,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,516. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

