BlackRock Inc. Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) by 92,868.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.18% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $25,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

BTX stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

