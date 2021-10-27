BlackRock Inc. Has $23.88 Million Holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,379,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iCAD worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICAD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iCAD by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iCAD by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iCAD by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iCAD by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

ICAD opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.12. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

