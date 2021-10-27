BlackRock Inc. Acquires 788,138 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.39% of HyreCar worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

HYRE stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

