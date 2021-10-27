BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKCC opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

