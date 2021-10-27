Bitcoinus Market Capitalization Achieves $3,477.48 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,477.48 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,179.39 or 0.99955745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.18 or 0.00591467 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001721 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.