bitCNY Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.16 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.53 million and $1.16 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00076884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00103481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,849.44 or 1.00472991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.41 or 0.06821672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

