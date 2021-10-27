Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,536 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $52,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $1,381,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,141,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $214,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 606.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.49.

BIIB opened at $271.12 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

