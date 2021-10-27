Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biofrontera by 1,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFRA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,359. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.07. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

