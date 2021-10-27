Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) were down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 6,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 49,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

