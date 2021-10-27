BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Capitalization of $246.96 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $122.08 or 0.00207124 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $246.96 million and $29.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001325 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006290 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007211 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.30 or 0.00590915 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

