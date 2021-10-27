Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94.

About Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

