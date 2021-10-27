Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of GBF stock opened at €30.32 ($35.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €15.06 ($17.72) and a fifty-two week high of €33.24 ($39.11). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

