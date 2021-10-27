Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.53) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of GBF stock opened at €30.32 ($35.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €15.06 ($17.72) and a fifty-two week high of €33.24 ($39.11). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00.
About Bilfinger
