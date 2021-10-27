Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Big Tree Group to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Big Tree Group
