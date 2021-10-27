BGSF (BGSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $124.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BGSF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of BGSF worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

