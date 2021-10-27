Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Bezant has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00215757 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

