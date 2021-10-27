Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Buy”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after acquiring an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 266,833 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.