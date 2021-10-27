Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Holdings Trimmed by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,139,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809,625 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 7.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $204,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,679,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,125,000 after buying an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after buying an additional 566,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 774,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,524,000 after buying an additional 526,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

