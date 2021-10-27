Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,273,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,694,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,360,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 19,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

