Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 373,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Global SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLSPT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLSPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 34,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,800. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

