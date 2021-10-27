Berkley W R Corp Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.64% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $14,475,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $11,415,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $9,670,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $9,276,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,307,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,780. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

