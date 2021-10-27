Berkley W R Corp Has $4.44 Million Stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,988 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIGA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,839. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

