Berkley W R Corp Has $15.20 Million Position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Berkley W R Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Union Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 1.5% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LATN stock remained flat at $$9.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 702,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,399. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $34,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

