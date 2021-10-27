Berkley W R Corp Grows Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 149.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,410 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.38% of Trebia Acquisition worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $14,113,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,573,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,382,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,192,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREB remained flat at $$9.95 on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,308. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

