Benjamin Silbermann Sells 58,857 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PINS stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 228.05 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 201.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 78.6% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.