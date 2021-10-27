Belt Finance Price Reaches $6.61 on Top Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $51.08 million and approximately $918,693.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.61 or 0.00010920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00073739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00076417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00102553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,592.97 or 1.00132245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.56 or 0.06857304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,730,049 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

