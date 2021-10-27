Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Paul Hampden Smith Buys 3,154 Shares of Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,319 ($43.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,433.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
