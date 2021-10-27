Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Insider Paul Hampden Smith Buys 3,154 Shares of Stock

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 3,319 ($43.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,433.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 82.50 ($1.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on BWY shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

