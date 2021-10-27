BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $$62.94 during trading on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.