Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bausch Health Companies worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

