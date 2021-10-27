Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

SLB opened at $34.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

