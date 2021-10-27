Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.55 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Banner in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Shares of BANR opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. Banner has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

